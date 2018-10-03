Turkey's annual inflation rose to 24.52 percent in September

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, Oct. 3 () - Consumer price index (CPI) increased by 6.30 percent in September, annual inflation increased to 24.52 percent, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat).

TurkStat’s Consumer Price Index, September data show that, CPI on the previous month by 6.30 percent, on December of the previous year by 19.37 percent, on same month of the previous year by 24.52 percent and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 13.75 percent.

Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) increased by 10.88 percent on monthly basis, by 38.96 percent on December of the previous year basis, by 46.15 percent on same month of the previous year basis and by 21.36 percent on the twelve months moving averages basis in September.

According to CPI data; the highest monthly increase was 11.41 percent in furnishing and household equipment followed by;

- for transportation with 9.15 percent

- for miscellaneous goods and services with 7.42 percent

- for recreation and culture with 6.62 percent

- for food and non-alcoholic beverages with 6.40 percent.

There was no decrease in the main expenditure groups in September. The least monthly increase was in alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 0.07 percent amongst main expenditure groups.

The highest annual increase according to TurkStat; was 37.28 percent in furnishing and household equipment followed by;

- transportation with 36.61 percent,

- miscellaneous goods and services with 30.61 percent,

- food and non-alcoholic beverages with 27.70 percent

- housing with 21.84 percent were the other main groups where high annual increases realized.

According to TurkStat;

“The highest increases in CPI were recorded in TR90 (Trabzon, Ordu, Giresun, Rize, Artvin, Gümüşhane) region with 22.88% compared with the December of the previous year, TR90 (Trabzon, Ordu, Giresun, Rize, Artvin, Gümüşhane) region with 28.30% compared with the same month of the previous year and in TR63 (Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Osmaniye) region with 15.32% on the twelve months moving averages basis.

“In September 2018 within average prices of 407 items in the index, average prices of 50 items remained unchanged while average prices of 339 items increased and average prices of 18 items decreased.

“The highest rates of monthly increase in Domestic Producer Price Index (D-PPI) by sub divisions of industry were index for electricity,gas products by 40.21 percent, for crude petroleum and natural gas by 16.95 percent, for chemicals and chemical products by 13.74 percent.

“According to main industrial groupings classification in September 2018, the highest rate of monthly and annual increases were in energy.” (Graph)