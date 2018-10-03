Trump: We protect Saudi Arabia

Istanbul, Oct. 3 () - The Saudi Arabian monarchy would fall "within two weeks" if it wasn’t for the military support that the US has provided to the Gulf kingdom over the decades, US President Donald Trump said.

"We protect Saudi Arabia" Trump proclaimed at a rally in Southaven, Mississippi. "And I love the King, King Salman. But I said 'King, we’re protecting you, you might not be there for two weeks without us. You have to pay for your military'" he added.

While Trump failed to mention when the undiplomatic remarks were made to King Salman, it is known that the two leaders held a phone conversation on Saturday to discuss global oil supplies, CNBC reported.

Trump has repeatedly vaunted the might of the US military and the country's role as the "protector." Time and again, he has urged NATO nations to contribute to the overall maintenance of the alliance, which is heavily dependent on US military and industrial spending.

South Korea and Japan also have the US to thank for stability in the Asian region, according to Trump, who previously demanded increased payments from US allies to keep American bases in their countries.