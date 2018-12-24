Trump: Erdogan informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria

Istanbul, Dec. 24 () - US President Donald Trump has said, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan assured him that any remaining ISIL in Syria will be eliminated.

"President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria....and he is a man who can do it plus, Turkey is right 'next door.' Our troops are coming home!" Trump said on his Twitter account on Monday. (Photo)

