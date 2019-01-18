May, Juncker to discuss Brexit after deal rejection

Istanbul, Jan. 18 () - United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will speak over the phone later in the day in order to discuss a deal regarding Britain's departure from the European Union, the Commission's spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Friday.

Schinas stressed that the conversation will be held at May's request and is expected to take place in the early afternoon. "I don't know how decisive or not this will be," the spokesman added. The phone call will mark the first conversation between the two since May's Brexit deal was defeated in Parliament earlier in the week, though the UK prime minister has exchanged several text messages with the EU official following the vote.

May is seeking to secure an alternative deal which will be accepted by both the EU and the British Parliament in an effort to avoid a no-deal Brexit on March 29. However, she refused to rule out the possibility of leaving the bloc without a deal despite most opposition parties conditioning her to take that option off the table before any cross-party talks can take place. Meanwhile, media reports claimed the EU may be ready to extend the deadline for Brexit, but both Brussels and London insisted such action will not be necessary.