Italy’s manufacturing sector grew strong in June

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 2 () - The headline IHS Markit Italy Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) picked up in June, rising to 53.3 from 52.7 in the previous month.

According to the statement made by IHS Markit;

“Italy’s manufacturing sector enjoyed an improvement in growth during June, with both output and new orders showing stronger gains when compared to May.

“Employment was also raised at a stronger rate, which meant firms were able to comfortably keep on top of their workloads.

“However, cost pressures mounted amid reports of higher prices for steel and other materials used in production processes.

“Moreover, optimism about the future softened to its lowest level in over five years.

“The latest expansion was solid, and the first time that an improvement in growth has been registered since January.

Latest data showed that consumer goods performed best in terms of output and new work during June.”