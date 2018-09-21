GLOBAL DATA PANORAMA

Istanbul, September 21 () – The data released on Friday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:

ASIA

Japan;

- annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 1.3 percent in September, above the 0.9 percent in August. The expectation was 1.1 percent.

-annual core CPI increased by 0.9 pecent.

-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to its three-month high at 52.9 in September, slightly above the 52.5 level in August.

EUROPE

France;

-Composite, Manufacturing and Services PMI have all seen a decline in September. Composite PMI fell to 53.6 in September from 54.9 in August, Service PMI fell to 54.3 from well below 55.4 in August and the Manufacturing PMI fell to 52.5 from 53.5 in August.

Germany;

-Composite PMI and Manufacturing PMI fell to 55.3 and 53.7 in September, slightly below the 55.6 and 55.9 levels in August, respectively. Services PMI, on the other hand, rose to its eight-months high in September by 53.7, well above from 55 in August.

Eurozone;

- While the Composite and Manufacturing PMI decrease to 54.2 and 52.8 in September from 54.5 and 54.7 in August, Services PMI increased to 54.7, slightly above the 54.5 in August.

US

- Composite PMI fell to 53.4 in September below the 54.7 in August, below the forecast of 55.

- Service PMI fell to 52.6 in September below the 54.8 in August, below the forecast of 55

- Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.6, the highest since May, from 54.7 in August, abowe the forecast of 55.