GLOBAL DATA PANORAMA

Istanbul, Jan. 16 () – The data released on Tuesday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:
EUROPE
UK
Headline rate of output annual inflation 2.5 percent (3.0 percent)
The annual growth of prices in the manufacturing 3.7 percent (5.3 percent)
The monthly rate of output inflation fell by 0.3 percent (0.43 percent).
Prices for petroleum products fell 4.7 percent.
Prices diesel and gas oil fell 4.1 percent.
Petroleum products monthly 0.38 percent.
Petroleum products annual 5.1 percent.
USA
US MBA mortgage applications +13.5 percent vs +23.5 percent prior
Purchase index 278.5 vs 255.5 prior
Market index 411.8 vs 362.7 prior
Refinancing index 1,172.4 vs 987.9 prior
30-year mortgage rate 4.74% vs 4.74% prior
API Weekly Crude Oil Stock -0.56 M -6.27 M
MBA Mortgage Applications 13.50% 23.50%
Price Index (MoM) -0.60% -0.90%
Import Price Index (MoM) -1.00% -1.60%
Export Price Index (YoY) 1.10% 1.80%
Import Price Index (YoY) -0.60% 0.70%