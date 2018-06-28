Economic confidence index fell by 3.3 percent down to 90.4

Istanbul, June 28 () - Economic confidence index declined by 3.3 percent compared to previous month from 93.5 to 90.4 in June.

According to the statement made by Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), this decrease in economic confidence index stemmed from the decreases in real sector, services, retail trade and construction confidence indices.

According to the data released by TurkStat;

Real sector, services, retail trade and construction confidence indices decreased to 102.5, 91.2, 94.4 and 75.3 in June, respectively. On the other hand consumer confidence index increased to 70.3.